Staggered Lunch Breaks, Quarantine Rooms: SOPs Out for Delhi Schools, Colleges

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, 30 August, issued guidelines for the reopening of schools and colleges in the national capital, saying that a maximum of 50 percent students per classroom can be called depending on the capacity, and calling for institutions to set up quarantine rooms for emergency use.
Earlier, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital will resume physical classes in a phased manner, with the reopening for classes 9-12 from 1 September and that for classes 6-8 from 8 September.
In the guidelines, the DDMA has said that lunch breaks in schools should be staggered and should be held in open areas, reported news agency PTI.
It further called for schools to prepare the timetables as per the occupancy limit of classrooms following COVID-19 norms.
The decision for reopening of schools had reportedly been taken in view of a recommendation by an experts' panel formed by DDMA.
Earlier, Deputy CM Sisodia had said, "Social distancing should be strictly followed and no student will be forced to come to the school. Consent of parents will be essential for students to come. If parents don't permit, then students will not be forced to come; they'll not be considered absent either."
At present, students of classes 10, 11, and 12 can attend schools – provided they have their parent's consent – for admissions and Board exam-related activities.
