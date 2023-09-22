DUSU Elections: Voting Underway, 600 Around EVMs Placed Across Campuses

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019DUSU Elections: Voting Underway, 600 Around EVMs Placed Across Campuses

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 23 September, DUSU Chief Election Officer Chander Shekhar said.
The Quint
Education
Published:

After a break of three years, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are set to take place on Friday, 22 September.

After a break of three years due to the COVID-10 pandemic, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are underway for four key posts, on Friday, 22 September.

Key details: The pooling for DUSU posts is scheduled from 8.30 am to 1.00 pm for students enrolled in day courses, and 3.00 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.

Whereas, the counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 23 September, DUSU Chief Election Officer (CEO) Chander Shekhar said.

Voting underway in Delhi University.

Voting underway in Delhi University.

Voting underway in Delhi University.

“Around 600 EVM machines have been placed in various colleges across campuses with the assistance of police, technical and university officials,” Shekhar said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Talking about the security arrangements, DCP (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Security measures have been bolstered. Extra forces have been deployed on ground, including paramilitary personnel. Foot patrols are being conducted round the clock. 29 bike patrol teams have been constituted for rapid response."

He further added mobile police stations have been set up for immediate intervention, including water cannon vehicle and anti-riot vehicle.

The major parties fighting in the elections include RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad (ABVP) and Congress’ National Students' Union of India (NSUI), left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Out of these, four key candidates battling for president's post are:

  • ABVP's Tushar Dedha

  • AISA's Aiyesha Ahmad Khan

  • NSUI's Hitesh Gulia

  • SFI's Arif Siddiqui

The last four times, the tussle for the posts in DUSU have been between the ABVP and NSUI. The ABVP bagged the president’s seat in 2016, 2018, and 2019, while the NSUI won in 2017.

Published:

