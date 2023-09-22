DUSU Elections: Voting Underway, 600 Around EVMs Placed Across Campuses

After a break of three years, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are set to take place on Friday, 22 September.
(Photo: Varsha Sriram/The Quint)
After a break of three years due to the COVID-10 pandemic, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are underway for four key posts, on Friday, 22 September.
Key details: The pooling for DUSU posts is scheduled from 8.30 am to 1.00 pm for students enrolled in day courses, and 3.00 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.
Whereas, the counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 23 September, DUSU Chief Election Officer (CEO) Chander Shekhar said.
Voting underway in Delhi University.
Talking about the security arrangements, DCP (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Security measures have been bolstered. Extra forces have been deployed on ground, including paramilitary personnel. Foot patrols are being conducted round the clock. 29 bike patrol teams have been constituted for rapid response."
He further added mobile police stations have been set up for immediate intervention, including water cannon vehicle and anti-riot vehicle.
The major parties fighting in the elections include RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad (ABVP) and Congress’ National Students' Union of India (NSUI), left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), and Students' Federation of India (SFI).
Out of these, four key candidates battling for president's post are:
ABVP's Tushar Dedha
AISA's Aiyesha Ahmad Khan
NSUI's Hitesh Gulia
SFI's Arif Siddiqui
To know more about the promises they have made to DU students, read the full story here.
The last four times, the tussle for the posts in DUSU have been between the ABVP and NSUI. The ABVP bagged the president’s seat in 2016, 2018, and 2019, while the NSUI won in 2017.
