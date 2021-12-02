DUET 2021 Result: Scorecard Released for 3 MPhil, PhD Courses

DUET 2021 Result and scorecard released for 3 Mphil and PhD courses.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result 2021 and scorecard for three MPhil and PhD courses.
Candidates who sat for the exam can visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and download their respective DUET 2021 result and scorecards.
The DUET 2021 exam was held on 26 September 2021, 30 September 2021 and 1 October 2021 in an offline mode of exam.
In addition, while the DUET 2021 entrance exam was held offline, it was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India. The test contained questions that were objective, involving multiple choice questions (MCQs).
Candidates must note that the provisional answer key was released on 25 October 2021 and candidates were given two days' time to raise their objection against any error or discrepancy.
Candidates must also note that the DUET 2021 result and final answer key would be based solely on the objections raised by the candidates. Hence, the objection period was crucial for students in case they did not check their provisional answer keys properly.
Go to the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
Navigate to the ‘Latest’ section' available on the homepage.
Click on the link that reads 'Public Notice 1 December 2021 Display of Score Card for 03 M.Phil./Ph.D. Courses (List-III) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021.'
Enter your official credentials such as your form number and date of birth to log in.
Your DUET 2021 scorecard shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must remember that in case of any errors or discrepancies, all candidates can reach out to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in.
