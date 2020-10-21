DU UG Admissions 2020: Over 4,800 Apply Under 2nd Cut-Off on Day 2

Over 8,600 admission applications have been approved under the DU second cut-off list. The Quint DU Admission 2020: With just over 70,000 seats available for undergraduate admission at the premier university, not all of the 3.5 lakhs student who registered for admission are likely to secure admission. | (Photo: The Quint) Education Over 8,600 admission applications have been approved under the DU second cut-off list.

Delhi University received over 4,800 applications for admission for its undergraduate courses on the second day of admissions, under the second cut-off list, on Monday, 19 October, reported PTI.

“A total of 4,882 students applied today. Yesterday, 9,785 students had applied out of which 2,580 admissions were approved. Today, 6,024 admissions were approved,” reported PTI, quoting a senior varsity official.

The university undergraduate courses saw a slight decline in scores required for admission with almost 50 percent seats being filled under the first merit list.

Seats Available in Second Cut-Off List for DU UG Admissions

Admission to BA (Honours) History is not available in Bharati College, DCAC, BR Ambedkar, Hansraj, Hindu, IP College for Women, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Laxmibai, Maitreyi, Motilal Nehru and Rajdhani colleges. Seats are available under the three courses at LSR with a requirement of 99 percent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 percent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science.

Hindu College has kept the cut-off for BA (Honours) Philosophy unchanged at 97 percent. The cut-off for BA (H) Economics at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) remains unchanged at 99 percent. For BCom (H), the cut off is 98.50 percent.

With just over 70,000 seats available for undergraduate admission at the premier university, not all of the 3.5 lakhs student who registered for admission are likely to secure admission. Check here for the list of courses available to students who have their best-of four marks in the 80s.