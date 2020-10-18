DU’s 2nd Cut-Off Sees Marginal Drop, Popular Courses Closed

Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi released the second cut-off list on Saturday, 17 October. Anthony S Rozario Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi released the second cut-off list on Saturday, 18 October. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) Education Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi released the second cut-off list on Saturday, 17 October.

Delhi University (DU) colleges released the second cut-off list on Saturday, 17 October, for its undergraduate courses which saw a marginal drop in eligibility scores. Lady Shri Ram College (98.75 percent) , Miranda House (98.75 percent) , Hansraj College (97.75 percent), and Kirori Mal College (97 percent) still have English (Hons) course available. The BA (Hons) in Economics course is available in LSR at 99 percent, Hindu at 98.75 percent, and in Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at 98.5 percent.

The process for admissions under the second cut-off will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday.

The cut-off for Economics (Hons) in SRCC has not changed but, the cut-off for admission in BCom (Hons) dropped by 0.5 percent in the college. Kirori Mal college too, has a few other courses available such as BA (Hons) in Political Science and BA (Hons) in History. Some other popular courses are also up for grabs in several colleges.

No Second Cut-off for Popular Courses at Several Top DU Colleges

In what is likely to add to the dismay of many an aspirant, several popular courses at the choicest of colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi have closed in the first round itself.

This comes after officials at the Central varsity told <b>The Quint</b> that almost 34,000 out of a total of 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses were filled in the first round itself.

Hindu College, which is one of the most sought after institutions in North Campus, has closed admissions in the general category for B.A (Hons) Political Science, B.A (Hons) History, and B.A (Hons) English. This means that admissions in the general category for Political Science, History & English at Hindu College have stopped at 99.50 percent, 98.75 percent, and 98.50 percent respectively. In Science, admissions have closed for B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons) Physics and B.Sc (Hons) Zoology.

However, the cut-off for Economics and B.Com stopped at 98.25 percent and 98.75 percent in the second round, as compared to 99.25 in the first list.

UR Admissions For Pol Science, Geo, History Closes at Miranda House

At Miranda House, admissions in the general category have closed for B.A (Hons) Political Science, B.A (Hons) Geography and B.A (Hons) History, for which the cut-off in the first round was set at 99 percent, 98.50 percent and 75 percent.

However, admissions for subjects like Economics, English, History, Philosophy and Sociology closed at 98.50 percent, 98.75 percent, 98.50 percent 96.50 and 97.75 respectively.

In Sciences, the second cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry stood at 97 percent, B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics at 98.25, B.Sc (Hons)and, Physics at 97.67 percent.

In Hansraj College, admissions for the general category have closed for B.A (Hons) History, B.A (Hons) Hindi and B.A (Hons) Sanskrit.

Marginal Drop in LSR Second Cut-off