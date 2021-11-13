DU Special Drive Cut-Off List to Be Released Today, Admissions Till 15 November

DU Special drive Cut off List 2021 to be out on du.ac.in.
(Photo: The Quint)
DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set release its special drive cut-off list on Saturday, 13 November, for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.
Candidates will be able to access the cut-off list under special drive on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
All candidates must note that DU has already released 5 cut-off/merit lists for UG admissions. Admissions to several top DU colleges/courses have already closed.
Candidates will be considered for admission under special drive only if the seats are available in their respective categories.
Declaration of cut-off of Special Drive: Saturday, 13 November 2021
Candidates to apply under Special Drive: From 10 am, 14 November – 11:59 pm, 15 November 2021
Colleges to display merit list and approve candidates only on vacant seats: 10 am, 16 November – 11:59 pm, 17 November 2021
Payment of fees: Till 5 pm, Friday, 19 November 2021
Visit the official website of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on Special Drive cut-off link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on the subject Arts & Commerce/Science/BA (Program).
You will be directed to a PDF.
Check cut-off marks for the course and college you have applied for.
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
