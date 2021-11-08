DU B.Ed 2021 Result Expected To Be Declared Soon

DU B.Ed 2021 Result expected to be announced soon
(Photo: The Quint)
The Department of Education (DOE) of Delhi University is expected to release the DU BEd 2021 result soon.
Candidates who sat for the DU BEd exam 2021 can log in to the official website of DU at doe.du.ac.in and check their results when released.
The exam was conducted in an offline mode on 27 September 2021, 29 September 2021 and 1 October 2021 for admission in the two year B.Ed programme.
The provisional answer key was released by DOE on 19 October 2021 and candidates could raise objections with regard to their respective answer keys for two days, i.e 21 October 2021.
While we await the DU B.Ed 2021 result, all candidates are advised to finish all the admission related formalities in the given time period once the DOB releases the B.Ed 2021 result.
Regarding the fee structure, DU has four affiliated colleges for the B.Ed programme and hence all colleges shall declare their respective fees once the results are released.
However, students belonging under reserved catagories can be assured to benefit from a fee concession that shall also be released soon according to government rules and regulations.
Candidates must note that the seats are limited. Hence, if any candidate fails to submit the required documents within the prescribed time limit, he or she will be denied admission despite passing in the DU B.Ed exam 2021.
Thus, candidates are advised to keep all the documents needed for seeking admission in the DU B.Ed programme 2021 ready such as their class 10 and 12 certificates, graduation mark sheets, provisional pass certificate, conduct certificate from the institute and no objection certificate from a previous employer, if any.
Students seeking admission in the DU B.Ed programme must also note that they are not permitted to work while they are finishing their programme. This applies for both part time and full time work.
In addition, no student is allowed to pursue another course simultaneously with the DU B.Ed programme.
For more updates on the DU B.Ed 2021 result, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of DU at doe.du.ac.in.
