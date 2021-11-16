DU PG First Merit List 2021 to be Released Tomorrow: Admissions from 18 November

DU PG Cut-Off List 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release the first merit/ admission list for admissions in postgraduate (PG) courses on Wednesday, 17 November 2021.

DU PG Admission process 2021 is scheduled to begin from Thursday, 18 November 2021.

Candidates who have applied for admission in any of the PG programmes in DU, will be able to check and download the official merit list on the official admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.