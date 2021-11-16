DU PG First Merit List 2021 to be Released Tomorrow: Admissions from 18 November

Admissions to post graduate courses at the University of Delhi have begun on 18 November.
DU PG Cut-Off List 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release the first merit/ admission list for admissions in postgraduate (PG) courses on Wednesday, 17 November 2021.
DU PG Admission process 2021 is scheduled to begin from Thursday, 18 November 2021.
Candidates who have applied for admission in any of the PG programmes in DU, will be able to check and download the official merit list on the official admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
Visit the official website or admission portal of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the DU PG First Merit/ Admission List 2021 on the home page.
Choose the course link you applied for.
Merit list will appear on your screen.
Check cut-off and save it for future reference.
Candidates who qualify against first merit list are required to apply for admission between 10 am, Thursday, 18 November - 11:59 pm, Sunday, 21 November 2021. Departments/colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates from 10:00 am, Thursday, 18 November till 5:00 pm, Monday, 22 November 2021.
Candidates who secure admission in a DU PG programme against first merit list are required to pay their fee by 1:00 pm, Tuesday, 23 November 2021.
It will be followed by second and third merit list which are scheduled to release on 26 November and 3 December, respectively.
Candidates can download the complete scheduled for PG Entrance / Merit Based Admission 2021-22 from DU's admission portal.
