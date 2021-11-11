DU PG Admission 2021: Merit List To Be Released Soon

As per the academic calendar 2021-22 released by the University of Delhi (DU), first semester classes for postgraduate (PG) courses will begin from 1 December 2021.

Therefore, the university is expected to commence the PG admission process soon. The DU will release merit lists for PG admissions, which will be prepared on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 PG entrance examinations, and marks obtained by students of the DU in their qualifying examination.

Candidates who have registered for admission in postgraduate courses in the DU will be able to check PG merit list on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.