DU PG Admission 2021: Merit List To Be Released Soon

DUET PG result 2021: DU PG Merit list to be released soon
As per the academic calendar 2021-22 released by the University of Delhi (DU), first semester classes for postgraduate (PG) courses will begin from 1 December 2021.
Therefore, the university is expected to commence the PG admission process soon. The DU will release merit lists for PG admissions, which will be prepared on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 PG entrance examinations, and marks obtained by students of the DU in their qualifying examination.
Candidates who have registered for admission in postgraduate courses in the DU will be able to check PG merit list on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
All candidates must note that National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released four lists of DUET PG 2021 score card. Those who appeared for the same can check their score card on the official website of NTA and DU: nta.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.
Visit the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in
Click on the 'Link' under 'Score Card for Post Graduate (PG) Courses - DUET 2021'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your DUET form number and date of birth
Click on 'View Score Card'
Your score card will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
For more details about DU PG admission 2021, candidates are advised to check the admission portal and official website of DU & NTA.
