DU Not Reopening in January, Varsity Claims Notice is Fake

The circular, which has been termed fake by the varsity, had claimed that “the University will reopen in physical mode from the 3 January, 2021. Online classes will not be continued, and attendance will be strictly compulsory. Any student found lacking in attendance hereafter will not be allowed to sit for semester examinations, internal assessment (IA), practical, viva-voice, projects, oral (moot courts) apprenticeship, internship, field work, etc.”