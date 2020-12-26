DU Not Reopening in January, Varsity Claims Notice is Fake

Delhi University on Friday, 25 December, refuted the release of any circular regarding the reopening of the varsity. In an official statement, the university claimed that the notification dated 24-12-2020 for reopening of University is fake and has not been issued by the dean examinations office.
The circular, which has been termed fake by the varsity, had claimed that “the University will reopen in physical mode from the 3 January, 2021. Online classes will not be continued, and attendance will be strictly compulsory. Any student found lacking in attendance hereafter will not be allowed to sit for semester examinations, internal assessment (IA), practical, viva-voice, projects, oral (moot courts) apprenticeship, internship, field work, etc.”
Delhi University in August announced that it will be reopening research labs in a phased manner for registered bonafide senior PhD students, making them the first students to return to the university post lockdown. Only two to three students are allowed to work in each lab.
