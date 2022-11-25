DU Launches Financial Support Scheme: Am I Eligible? How Do I Apply?

Delhi University’s office of Dean Students Welfare announced a financial support scheme for economically weaker students who have enrolled in full-time graduate and post graduate courses on Tuesday, 22 November.
The fee waiver includes all components of fee paid by students except the examination and hostel fee.
But who can apply? how do you do so? and what is the deadline? Here is all you need to know.
Who is eligible for the scheme?
Candidates who are studying at a department or an institution of the University of Delhi, and belong to these two categories are eligible for the scheme:
Category 1: having family income of less than 4 lakh and
Category 2: having family income between 4 lakh to 8 lakh
How do I stand to benefit from the scheme?
For the first category, the varsity will wave off 100 percent fees and for second category, the fee waiver will be upto 50 percent.
How can I apply?
As per the official notice, the students can download the application form from this link: https://shortest.link/dufss?l=en
What are the documents I will need to collect?
The students who want to apply for DU DSW FSS Scheme, will have to submit the following documents:
Annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard issue by Tehsildar or equivalent competent authority and per the committee’s access
Copies of ITR of parents, wherever applicable
Copies of mark sheet of the last exam passed
Copies of bonafide student in degree/post graduate degree course
Copies of fee receipt mentioning the amount under different heads separately
Copy of bank pass showing the student’s name Account number, IFSC code and photograph pasted at the appropriate place
What is the deadline for applying?
The eligible candidates can submit their applications to the respective departments latest by 4 pm on 12 December, 2022.
