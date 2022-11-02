Delhi University Day 1 Live: Classes Begin for New Batch, Admissions Underway

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to commence classes for first year undergraduate students on Wednesday, 2 November. This comes after the conclusion of first round of admission on 25 October.
This year, the varsity is conducting admissions on the basis of Common University Entrance Test 2022 which was held earlier this year in July and August.
Results for the same were released in September after which students were asked to fill up their college and course preferences on DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.
A lot of students who have secured admission under the first list have travelled from different parts of the country to be a part of the orientation event on Wednesday. However, a lot of them also applied for upgrade in second list and waiting to secure admissions in preferred college/course.
DU released the second seat allotment list on 31 October.
Students were allowed to accept the allotted seat till Tuesday, 1 November.
The university allotted a total of 80,164 seats in its first round of admissions, of which, 72,865 students accepted the seats allotted to them.
CUET UG 2022 result was declared on 16 September 2022.
"My CUET scores were good. I scored 99 percentile in General Test and above 96 percentile in rest of the subjects. I did not perform well in my board exams. If the admission was to take place on the basis of board exam results, then I wouldn’t have got into North Campus," said 17-year-old Divyansh Chaturvedi, who hails from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.
He added, "There was panic because of the delay in results, the admission form filling was also quite tedious. There was some pressure because of these things but it wasn’t a really a big deal. "
Chaturvedi said that he had gotten admission in Khalsa College in first list.
"But then it got upgraded to Kirori Mal in the second list. But the document verification for the second round is still left. So, I just wanted to ask the principal if I can attend the orientation tomorrow. Since Khalsa approved my admission, you (Kirori Mal) will also do it. So please allow me to attend the orientation," he told The Quint.
Shiv Kumar Chandra, who runs a PG accommodation in Kamala Nagar said, "Earlier, admissions would happen directly. Now, the students have to sit for an exam and then based on their scores, they would get admission. Because of this, there was a three month delay."
Classes for the first semester of the upcoming batch are commencing after 2 November - a nearly four-month delay from the pre-COVID beginning dates for first-year students.
Shiv Kumar Chandra.
Meanwhile, the admissions process is still underway - with only two allotment lists released as of yet.
Chandra added, "Right now, only 35 percent of our rooms are full... our business has been setback by the delay. We are hoping that once the remaining lists are out, all the seats will be full."
Jagnish Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh, who got admitted into B.Sc Physical Sciences from Ramjas, landed in North campus with his bags the day before the inauguration.
"I had to drop a year. I had gotten into Hansraj last year but because of an illness in the family, I had to take a year gap... it feels nice to be here again," said Jagnish.
Chinmay Deka from Assam and Anmol Singla from Haryana, both admitted into Kirori Mal College, met and became friends only the day before the inauguration. The two took rounds of the campus, trying to figure out their accommodation.
Deka told The Quint on Tuesday, "PG is very expensive so I cannot afford that. So I am waiting for hostel lists to come out. Until then, I'm staying with a brother."
He added that there is nothing available for less than Rs 12,000.
For Chinmay Deka, his boards were average and he did better in CUET. He said that he was not expecting to get into his fourth preference which was to study Physical Science from Kirori Mal College.
Meanwhile Anmol said, "My boards were better than CUET but I made it somehow."
