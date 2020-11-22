FAQ: What is Delhi Univ’s Special Cut-Off? Can I Apply for it?

After conducting five rounds of admissions for undergraduate courses, the University of Delhi will release a special cut-off on Monday, 24 November for candidates who had made to any of the five cut-offs released so far, but failed to take admission for whatsoever reasons. But merely applying for admissions under this category will not guarantee admission. Here’s why.

Where will the cut-offs be released and how?

The special cut-off will be released on the University of Delhi’s website on 23 November. This will include cut-offs for courses available under each category for a college who would be admitting students under the special cut-off.

I have cancelled my admissionin the fifth list. Can I avail the special cut-off?

No. According to DU, an applicant who has cancelled her admission in the fifth-cut off will not be able to participate in the special cut-off round. Moreover, applicants who are already admitted in any course or college affiliated to the University will not be able to take part in this cut-off.

What should I keep in mind while applying to the special cut-off?

Applicants must apply only to a single college or course and must ensure that they have carefully checked the number of seats available in the course and college they are applying to, under the special cut-off round. In case the number of students applying to a specific course in a specific college exceeds the number of seats available, colleges will will publish a merit list based on marks scored by students in best of three or four, as required by the course.

What happens if there is a tie among applicants in merit list?

In case of a tie, the applicant with a higher percentage of marks in class 12 board examinations (best of five, including one language) will be considered first for admission.

If this doesn't work out, then the applicant with an earlier date of birth will be considered for admission.

When can I begin applying for special cut-off?

While the special cut-off would be released on 23 November, candidates can start applying from 9 am on 24 November till 1 pm on 25 November. While colleges must approve applications by 5 pm on 26 November, the last date for payment of fees for admission under this special round is 27 November.

Will the university release a 6th cut-off?