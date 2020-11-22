FAQ: What is Delhi Univ’s Special Cut-Off? Can I Apply for it? 

After conducting five rounds of admissions for undergraduate courses, the University of Delhi will release a special cut-off on Monday, 24 November for candidates who had made to any of the five cut-offs released so far, but failed to take admission for whatsoever reasons.
But merely applying for admissions under this category will not guarantee admission. Here’s why.
Where will the cut-offs be released and how?
The special cut-off will be released on the University of Delhi’s website on 23 November. This will include cut-offs for courses available under each category for a college who would be admitting students under the special cut-off.
I have cancelled my admissionin the fifth list. Can I avail the special cut-off?
No. According to DU, an applicant who has cancelled her admission in the fifth-cut off will not be able to participate in the special cut-off round.
Moreover, applicants who are already admitted in any course or college affiliated to the University will not be able to take part in this cut-off.
What should I keep in mind while applying to the special cut-off?
Applicants must apply only to a single college or course and must ensure that they have carefully checked the number of seats available in the course and college they are applying to, under the special cut-off round.
In case the number of students applying to a specific course in a specific college exceeds the number of seats available, colleges will will publish a merit list based on marks scored by students in best of three or four, as required by the course.
What happens if there is a tie among applicants in merit list?
When can I begin applying for special cut-off?
While the special cut-off would be released on 23 November, candidates can start applying from 9 am on 24 November till 1 pm on 25 November.
While colleges must approve applications by 5 pm on 26 November, the last date for payment of fees for admission under this special round is 27 November.
Will the university release a 6th cut-off?
Yes, since about 67,781 out of a total of 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled in DU by the end the second round, the University has said that it will release a sixth and even a seventh cut-off, if required.
While admissions for the sixth cut-off will go on from 30 November to 2 December, chances are that a second cut-off will be released thereafter, if there are any vacant seats.
