DU JAT 2021 Result Expected Soon: Here's How to Download Rank List

DU JAT 2021 result to be declared on admission.uod.ac.in. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
DUET 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to declare the result of Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) 2021. It is conducted for admission to BMS, BBA(FIA) and BA(H) Business Economics courses in Delhi University.
Candidates who appeared for DU JAT 2021 will be able to check their result on DU's admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.
As per the official website, DU was supposed to declare the ranks secured by candidates on Monday, 25 October. However, in absence of any update regarding the same, candidates are advised to keep visiting DU's website forregular updates. All candidates must note that DU JAT rank is computed on basis of the Final Score of each examinee.
Visit the official admission website of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
Go to JAT Admissions
Click on the rank list link.
Enter your registered credentials and submit.
Rank list will appear on the screen.
Check your name in the list.
Download and save it for future reference.
After the declaration of the ranks on the admission portal, candidates will be given one day’s time to change their preference order for the college and program that they had submitted at the time of registration.
As per the official notice, in every allotment, seats will be allotted on the basis of a candidate's rank, their preferences and the availability of seats in the college and program. The allotment shall be displayed on the admission website. "If the seat allotment is visible on your dashboard, you are required to click on 'Apply for Admission' so that the concerned college can start the process for granting you admission," it added.
According to the admission portal, the first allotment list is scheduled to release on Sunday, 30 October 2021.
