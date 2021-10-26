DU JAT 2021 Result Expected Soon: Here's How to Download Rank List

DUET 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to declare the result of Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) 2021. It is conducted for admission to BMS, BBA(FIA) and BA(H) Business Economics courses in Delhi University.

Candidates who appeared for DU JAT 2021 will be able to check their result on DU's admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official website, DU was supposed to declare the ranks secured by candidates on Monday, 25 October. However, in absence of any update regarding the same, candidates are advised to keep visiting DU's website forregular updates. All candidates must note that DU JAT rank is computed on basis of the Final Score of each examinee.