DU Admission 2021: Registration Process Likely To Begin on 15 July

The University of Delhi (DU), is likely to commence its registration process for ungraduate admissions from 15 July 2021, said PC Joshi, University's acting Vice-Chancellor, on Thursday, 3 June.

PC Joshi further told PTI that admission will be conducted on the basis of merit.

"The admissions will be merit-based. The various boards are going to give us some marks. Then there is the CUCET exam, for which we had already sent a proposal. The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation," he said.