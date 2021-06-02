CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams – What’s Happening With State Boards?

After deliberating on the decision for a month, the Centre on Tuesday, 1 June, cancelled CBSE Class 12 board examinations. Instead, it has been decided that the board will take steps to compile the results as per “well-defined objective criteria” in a time-bound manner.
But what is happening in other states? Are the state boards going to conduct exams? Here’s what we know until now.
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday, 1 June, hinted that the state board exams will be cancelled, following the decision made by the Centre.
“The state government believes health and safety of children are above everything else. After consulting Education Department officials, we will soon announce the decision for Maharashtra State Board for Higher and Secondary School Class XII exams,” Gaikwad told The Indian Express.
The Class 12 exams in the state had been postponed twice earlier, due to the second wave of COVID-19
While the Yogi Adityanath government had earlier announced that the state board exams for Class 12 will be conducted, it has now announced a ‘reconsideration’ of the decision. Earlier on 29 May, the state had announced the cancellation of the Class 10 exams, but said that Class 12 exams will most likely be held in July.
Now, the decision is likely to be taken on 2 or 3 June, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told media.
The Haryana government has cancelled Class 12 CBSE exams, following the decision made by the CBSE.
“We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams,” Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.
The state government is expected to release the marking criteria soon. While Haryana cancelled Class 10 exams in April, it had earlier decided to postpone exams for Class 12.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has cancelled the Class 12 board examination, announced Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, too, followed suit and cancelled the Class 12 examinations.
The Tamil Nadu government had cancelled Class 10 exams in April, but decided to postpone the exams for Class 12 students. However, the decision is being reconsidered and Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to make an announcement this week.
The West Bengal government has neither cancelled the Class 10 or Class 12 state board exams until now. However, an announcement is likely to be made on 2 June.
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said that the final decision will be taken on 2 June, after consultation with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
The Bihar government has not only held Class 12 exams, but also declared the results.
In Chhattisgarh, the state exams are underway for Class 12. However, the exams are being held from home, in open book format. Students are expected to submit their answer scripts at the exam centre by 5 June.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 02 Jun 2021,12:43 PM IST