DU CSAS Round 3 Schedule to be Released Today

The new dates for the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS Round 3 will be released today by the University of Delhi. As per the reports by PTI, the CSAS schedule was revised because the University needed more time to prepare the list for the supernumerary seats. The DU CSAS schedule for round 3 was supposed to be out yesterday, 10 November 2022.

The University had released an official notice on the website, admission.uod.ac.in before they began the rescheduling of Common Seat Allocation System III. As per the notice, “The allocation cum admission to Common Seat Allocation System Round III has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11, 2022."

Thus, the candidates can visit the official website for more updates and schedules.