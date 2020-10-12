DU Courses Offering Admission to Students Scoring 90% or Below

Delhi University announced its first cut-off on Saturday, 10 October, with its top courses BA (H) Economics, BA (H) Political Science and BA (H) Psychology at 100%, the highest it has reached in the past few years. The number of students scoring 90 percent and above has increased by 63,000 to 1,57,934. Since the University of Delhi is a Central Varsity and a lot of top scorers were uncertain about JEE and NEET, many could have signed up for DU, sending the cut-off sky high. With just over 70,000 seats available for undergraduate admission at the premier university, not all of the 3.5 lakhs student who registered for admission are likely to secure admission.

Here is a list of courses available to students who have their best-of four marks in 80s:

DU Admissions 2020: BA Programme (English + Political Science)

Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 85% PGDAV (evening) college – 85% Satyawati College (evening) – 85% Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 87% Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 88%

DU Admissions 2020: Bachelor of Commerce

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 86% Bhagini Nivedita College – 87%

DU Admissions 2020: BA Programme (English + Economics)

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies – 88% Motilal Nehru (evening ) college – 85% PGDAV (Evening) College – 85% Satyawati College (evening) – 84% Shivaji College – 89% Zakir Husain Deli College (evening) – 88%

DU Admission 2020: B.A Programme (English + History)

Deshbhandhu College – 86% Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 88.50% Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 85% PGDAV College (evening) – 85% Satyawati College (evening) – 84% Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 87% Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 88%

DU Admissions 2020: BA (H) History

Bhagini Nivedita College – 78% Bharati College – 81% Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 86% Ram Lal Anand College – 88.5% Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 88% Satyawati College – 89% Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 84.5% Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 88% Vivekananda College – 85% Zakir Husain Delhi College – 86%

DU Admission 2020: BA (H) Political Science

Bhagini Nivedita College – 80% Bhagini Nivedita College – 80% Bharati College – 89% PGDAV College (evening) – 88% Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 89%

DU Admission 2020: BA (H) Geography

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 80% Swami Shardhanand College – 88%

DU Admission 2020: BA (H) Hindi Patrikarita

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 73% Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 86% Ram Lal Anand College – 85% Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 82%

DU Admission 2020: BA (H) Hindi

Aryabhatta College – 80% Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 85% Bhagini Nivedita College – 72% Bharati College – 78% College of Vocational Studies – 79.5% Daulat Ram College (W) – 84% Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 88% Deshbandhu College – 80% Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 84% Dyal Singh College – 83% Gargi College – 82% Indraprastha College for Women – 86% Janki Devi Memorial College – 85% Kalindi College – 85% Kamla Nehru College – 82% Lakshmibai College – 82% Maharaja Agrasen College – 86% Maitreyi College – 82% Mata Sundri College for Women – 73% Motilal Nehru College – 82% Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 76% PGDAV College – 77% Rajdhani College – 86% Ram Lal Anand College – 83% Ramanujan College – 83% Satyawati College (evening) – 80% Satyawati College – 84% Shaheed Bhagat Singh College – 84% Shivaji College – 84% Shyam Lal College – 86% Shyam Lal College (evening) – 88% Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 76% Sri Aurobindo College – 79% Sri Aurobindo College (evening) -78% Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 80% Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 85.5% Sri Venketeswara College – 85% Swami Shardhanand College – 80% Vivekanad College -78% Zakir Husain Delhi College – 80% Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 79%