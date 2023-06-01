'Career On Hold, No Action Despite HC Ruling': DU Student Debarred Over BBC Docu

Chugh, a Ph. D. scholar at DU’s Department of Anthropology, filed a writ petition on 11 April this year. The argument put forward in the petition was that he was not given an opportunity to put forth his views before the disciplinary committee. Six other students were asked to submit a written apology while he was debarred for a year.

On 27 January, a few students' associations had planned to screen the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The students were not granted permission and a few students were even detained by the Delhi police. In the meantime, DU formed a committee to look into the matter.

On 10 March, Chugh received a notice from the proctor’s office, stating that the disciplinary authority has decided to “impose penalty of debarring him from taking any university or college or departmental examinations for one year”.

Chugh’s claim is that he had submitted his thesis ‘Somatoscopic and Somatometric Variation in Human Ear: A Study among North Indian Population,’ on 3 March, even before the order from the Proctor’s office was issued.

He had received a scholarship to pursue his Ph.D. and had scored 78.6 percent in his M.Phil.

A resident of Delhi, he had completed his undergraduate studies and his masters from Karnataka. Despite the court order, he said "I still feel hopeless..."