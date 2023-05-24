After Ambedkar, DU May Now Remove History Course on Caste, Gender & Inequality

Amid a tussle between academicians and Delhi University’s Standing Committee on Academic Matters over an elective course on Dr BR Ambedkar, the latter has also suggested dropping an elective course called ‘Inequality and Difference’ taught by the university’s Department of History.

The elective course, which is being taught for over seven years now, touched upon key issues across Indian history such as varna, jaati, class, caste, and gender. Dr Vikas Gupta, who teaches in DU’s Department of History and is an elected member of the Academic Council, confirmed the development.