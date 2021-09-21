Delhi University Reopens, But Where Are the Students?

The University of Delhi officially resumed its offline classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate Science students on Wednesday, 15 September. However, a majority of these students who are supposed to attend offline practical classes prefer online lectures instead.

Most colleges in the DU campus have still not opened their hostels or campuses because it is not mandatory. The University Grants Commission has allowed the colleges to open if they want, but has left it to the college administrations' discretion whether they want to continue with online classes or switch to the 'hybrid' mode.

Colleges have also sought consent and preferences from students and their parents, a majority of whom say they'd rather attend all lectures online.