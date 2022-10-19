DU Admissions: New System Replaces Cut-Offs; 'Worth the Wait,' Say Students

Candidates are allocated the best possible seat available to them based on preference and availability. Once a candidate is allocated a seat, they will have till 4.59 pm on Friday to accept the seat. Between 19-22 October, colleges will verify and approve online applications. Students will have to pay their fees by 24 October.

Delhi University Registrar, Vikas Gupta, told The Quint, “Within an hour of the list being up, around 9,000 students had already accepted their seats.”

The Delhi University V-C, Yogesh Singh, had earlier said, “As per the new process, you will be given the best possible choice and if you are satisfied with that, we freeze it. If not, you will be given the next best option. The seat will remain, but you will also be considered for your next option. It is a very student-centric system. And it will give an equal and transparent opportunity to all students.”