DU Admissions: New System Replaces Cut-Offs; 'Worth the Wait,' Say Students

(Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
After waiting patiently for six months, Somesh Kumar Reddy (18), from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor logged into the Delhi University (DU) admission portal at 5 pm on 19 October, to find out that he has gotten admission to the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Economics Honours. “It has been my dream since class six. Even though it was my third preference on the list, I am very happy. I clicked on accept as soon as I saw it.”
Thousands of other students logged in on Wednesday to check whether they have been accepted to their desired colleges and courses. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), which is driven by the candidate’s Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, has effectively erased the old cut-off system.
The admissions are based on their CUET scores, the category they belong to, the availability of the desired course, and the preferences that the students had marked while filling out the forms.
The list was supposed to be declared on 18 October but was pushed to 19 October after the Supreme Court said that it would hear the plea by St Stephen’s college regarding admissions. While the college wanted to assess candidates based on interviews in addition to CUET scores, the Delhi High Court ordered it to rely on CUET scores. The Supreme Court rejected the plea on Wednesday.
Candidates are allocated the best possible seat available to them based on preference and availability. Once a candidate is allocated a seat, they will have till 4.59 pm on Friday to accept the seat. Between 19-22 October, colleges will verify and approve online applications. Students will have to pay their fees by 24 October.
Delhi University Registrar, Vikas Gupta, told The Quint, “Within an hour of the list being up, around 9,000 students had already accepted their seats.”
The Delhi University V-C, Yogesh Singh, had earlier said, “As per the new process, you will be given the best possible choice and if you are satisfied with that, we freeze it. If not, you will be given the next best option. The seat will remain, but you will also be considered for your next option. It is a very student-centric system. And it will give an equal and transparent opportunity to all students.”
A press release from the Registrar's office dated 19 October, read, "The candidates must ensure that they have secured their admission on the seat allocated to them, whenever offered. Only the candidates who are admitted to a Program in a College will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent round/ s. Candidates are advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines. Sufficient time has been provided for processing the applications."
The statement added, "Candidates must also keep checking the 'Query' tab regularly. In case, the concerned college has raised a query, the candidate must respond to it well before the stipulated time. The college will process the application only after receiving a satisfactory reply from candidate." It also added that students can refer to the CSAS document provided on the website, in case of doubts.
In March this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) made the CUET mandatory for undergraduate admissions to all central universities. The exam, however, was held in July-August and the result was declared on 16 September. The admission calendar for central universities has been set behind by a few months.
Reddy said, “I had applied to St. Xavier’s in Kolkata because I did not want to take such a big risk. I have spent around Rs 50,000 on traveling, hostel, and fee. I might get a partial refund, but I have still spent a lot... In addition to that, we have lost six months since we sat for boards.” He added, “But in the end, the result was worth the wait.”
Priyanka Choudhary (17), from Jaipur, got into BA Program at Hansraj College in DU's North Campus, which was her first preference. She said, “It was very unexpected. I do not know how I passed the time today. I had been waiting since yesterday, even my family had been asking me when the list would be out. I took a nap at 3 pm and woke up at 5.01 pm. Everyone was discussing it on WhatsApp and Telegram.” She too is enrolled at University Maharani College in Rajasthan's Jaipur and is unsure about whether she will get her refund.
Reddy said, “I have heard so much about college life and the fests. I am really looking forward to it.” Meanwhile, Choudhary said, “I am looking forward to the new city, but I am also nervous. I had considered coming to Delhi only after I did well in my boards and my principal told me to apply to DU.”
Abhishek Prasad (20), from Darbhanga in Bihar, had given his board examinations a year ago.
While he has been studying mathematics, he wanted to study B.Sc Physical Sciences with Computer Science. He said, “I was not able to find this course anywhere else. My first preference was St. Stephen’s and my second preference was Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. I am glad I got my second preference.” He said he would accept it by Wednesday night.
“I was born in Delhi and lived for a few years. I am looking forward to coming back to the city as I remember very little about it. I will pack and leave for Delhi right after Diwali. It might take some time to adjust to a new city. I also want to come early so that I can gain momentum as the classes will start soon and the semesters will be short because of the delays,” Prasad added.
