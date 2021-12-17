Delhi Schools To Reopen From Tomorrow for Class VI and Above

On Friday, 17 December, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas allowed state governments of NCR and GNCTD to reopen schools in a phased manner. Following this, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi released a circular stating that physical classes will resume for Class VI onwards on Saturday, 18 December.

The governments were advised by the commission to take immediate decision for the resumption of physical classes for Class VI onwards, colleges, educational institutions, skill development, training institutes, and libraries. The commission also asked the governments to take a call on the resumption of students up till Class V from 27 December.