School Closures Over Delhi Pollution a Yearly Event: Is It a Long-Term Solution?

"Mumma, can I please go out and play?"

40-year-old Shilpi Batta has had to deal with this question from her 10-year-old twin daughters – Sohni and Suhani – for the past one week.

Batta, a teacher at Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, has not only cut the outdoor playtime of her children but also has to ensure that they, students of Class 6, attend online classes regularly.

Sohni and Suhani are among thousands of school children studying in private and government schools across Delhi-NCR whose schedules have been disturbed due to the rise in air pollution in the city.