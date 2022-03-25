Mid-Day Meals To Finally Resume in Delhi's Govt & NCD Schools After 2 Years

The mid-day meal branch of the Directorate of Education has notified all government and municipal corporation schools as well as officials that it has been decided to resume hot cooked meals for all primary and upper primary students from 1 April.

The government has been distributing dry ration – amounting to 145 grams per day for children up to Class V and 217 grams per day for classes VI to VIII – in the place of cooked mid-day meals since December 2020.

The Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy had written to states and union territories in November 2021, advising them to resume provision of hot cooked meals but Delhi had continued with dry ration distribution citing logistical difficulties, The Indian Express reported.