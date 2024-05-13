CUET UG Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Soon; Websites & Steps To Download

The CUET UG 2024 admit card to release soon on the official website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards or the hall tickets of CUET UG 2024 soon. Candidates will be able to check it on the official websites of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at exams.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in, and cuetug.ntaonline.in.
The exam will begin on 15 May 2024 and the hall tickets will be published ahead of it. Applicants will be able to download their admit cards using their application numbers and date of birth.
This year, CUET UG exam is being held in a hybrid mode. The pen and paper test is scheduled for 15, 16, 17 and 18 May and exam city slips have been released for these exam days. On 21, 22 and 24 May, the test will be held in computer-based mode. Exam city slips for those days have not been issued yet.
Candidates will get the detailed information about their examination centre, reporting time and paper timing, and exam day guidelines on CUET UG admit cards. Candidates are advised to carry the admit card and other required documents on the examination day.
Visit the NTA exam portal at exams.nta.ac.in.
Go to the CUET UG page and open the admit card link.
Candidates need to provide application number, date of birth and login.
Click on the submit button and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check and download the CUET UG admit card.
Take a print out or hard copy for future use.
