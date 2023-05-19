CUET Admit Card 2023 Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download UG Hall Tickets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 today on Friday, 19 May 2023 on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the CUET UG Exam 2023 can download and check the hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps.

The CUET UG Exam will be conducted by NTA on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 via CBT mode. The concerned authorities have issued the CUET UG Intimation Slips on the aforementioned website. It has all the important details regrading the examination centers.