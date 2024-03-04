CUET PG 2024: Exam City Slip To be Released Today by NTA; Steps To Download Here

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip. Download Here.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET PG 2024 exam city information slip today on Monday, 4 March 2024 on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Once released, candidates can download it using their personal login details like application number and date of birth. According to the CUET PG Exam Schedule 2024, the CUET PG Admit Card will be issued by the concerned officials on 7 March, and the examination will be held from 11 to 28 March via CBT (computer based test) mode.
According to an official notification released by NTA, "National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from 11 March to 28 March 2024 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and in 24 cities outside India."
The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency for candidates who wish to seek admission into different post graduate programs in central and state universities, and other institutions.
Let us check out some important details about the CUET PG Exam 2024 below.
The CUET PG exam city slip is expected to be released today on 4 March 2024.
The CUET PG admit card 2024 will be released on 7 March 2024.
The CUET PG exam will be held from 11 to 28 March 2024 via CBT mode.
Once released, candidates can follow below steps to download and check the CUET PG exam city slip 2024.
Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading CUET PG Exam City Slip 2024.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the required login details like application number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your exam city slip will show up on the screen.
Check the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
