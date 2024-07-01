CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Release Date: How to Download the Provisional Answer Key

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Answer Key 2024 anytime soon on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the provisional answer key and result was anticipated to be issued on Sunday, 30 June 2024, however, due to some unknown reasons it has been deferred. In addition to the CUET UG Result 2024, question papers and response sheets are also awaited.

If reports are to be believed, the concerned officials will release the CUET UG provisional answer key and result 2024 in the first week of July but there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same. This year, CUET UG exam 2024 was conducted in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen & paper) on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29 May 2024.