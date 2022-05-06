CUET UG 2022 Registration: NTA Extends Last Date To Submit Application Form

Candidates can register online for CUET UG 2022 on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Fill CUET 2022 application form on the official website.

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022 registration deadline has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates willing to apply for the same will now be able to fill and submit their CUET 2022 application form till 22 May 2022 (till 5 pm).

Earlier, the registration window for CUET-UG 2022 was scheduled to close on Friday, 6 May 2022.

"In continuation of the Public Notice dated 06.04.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET (UG) - 2022," reads the official notice released by NTA.

CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates: NTA is yet to reveal the exact exam dates of CUET 2022. However, as per the information bulletin, the exam will be held in the first and second weeks of July 2022.

CUET UG 2022: How to Fill Application Form?

  • Visit the official website of CUET samarth portal: cuet.samarth.ac.in

  • Click on 'Register' on homepage

  • Read the instructions and proceed

  • Enter your personal details and register yourself

  • Enter your application form number and password

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the CUET application fee

  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

All candidates must note that correction window for CUET 2022 application form will open from 25 to 31 May 2022.

NTA has also announced that eligibility/mapping of the tests offered under CUET UG 2022 was revised by few Universities/PIs after commencement of registration. For details about the same, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CUET.

About CUET-UG

CUET-UG 2022 has been introduced for admission into all UG programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23.

