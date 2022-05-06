CUET UG 2022 Registration: NTA Extends Last Date To Submit Application Form

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022 registration deadline has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates willing to apply for the same will now be able to fill and submit their CUET 2022 application form till 22 May 2022 (till 5 pm).

Earlier, the registration window for CUET-UG 2022 was scheduled to close on Friday, 6 May 2022.

"In continuation of the Public Notice dated 06.04.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET (UG) - 2022," reads the official notice released by NTA.