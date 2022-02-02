CTET Answer Key 2021 Released, Results Expected on 15 February

Download CTET 2021 answer key from ctet.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.
CTET Answer Key: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 answer key has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website.
CTET December 2021 question paper and response sheet of the candidates was already released.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their answer key, question papers and response sheet from ctet.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared for CTET examination will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key. "The challenge for the answer keys will be accepted online only, through the link available on the website of CTET latest by 04/02/2022 (upto 11.59 PM)," reads the official notice released by the CBSE.
Candidates raising objections against the answer key will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per question challenged. The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s). If found correct, the same will be updated in the final answer key and the fee shall be refunded.
The CTET result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
Visit the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.
Click on 'Display/ challenge of answer key CTET December 2021' link on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Tab on 'Click here for Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2021' link
Enter your CTET roll number and date of birth
Click on 'Login'.
Your CTET 2021 answer key will appear on the screen.
Download and save it to check your answer and for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)