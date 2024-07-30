CTET Result 2024: CBSE To Release CTET Result Soon; Steps To Download

advertisement
The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) is expected to announce the CTET July 2024 result soon. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the ctet.nic website to check the CTET July 2024 result once it is announced. The last date to submit objections on the provisional answer key was July 27.
The CTET 2024 exam was held on 7 July 2024. A total of 136 cities across the country witnessed the conduct of the exam. The paper 2 of the exam was held from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
As per the information, the CBSE will create DigiLocker accounts of all the candidates who appeared for the CTET 2024 exam. The login details of these accounts will be shared with the students on their registered mobile numbers. The digital marks sheets and certificates of the CTET 2024 exam will be available in the form of encrypted QR codes in the DigiLocker app. Students can scan and verify the QR code using the DigiLocker mobile app.
It is to be noted that the CBSE will follow the policy of refunding the fee in case of any mistakes made in the provisional answer key. The students can get the latest updates on the CTET 2024 result on the ctet.nic website
Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
On the homepage, open the CTET July scorecard download link.
Enter your roll number and login.
Check and download the result.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)