CTET July 2023 Registration Started: Direct Link and Steps To Apply Here

CTET 2023 July Registration begins on the official website. Here are the steps to apply.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the online Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2023 registration process on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the CTET 2023 July session can follow the below mentioned steps to apply.
CTET is conducted by the CBSE for candidates who want to work as teachers in different schools. The examination is held for two papers: Paper I and Paper II.
CTET paper I exam is for candidates who want to teach from classes classes I to V and paper II is candidates who want to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.
The CTET is a MCQ (multiple choice question) type test. Candidates will be given four options out of which only one will be correct. Those candidates who will qualify the CTET examination will be eligible for teacher posts in various schools.
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the direct registration link for CTET July 2023.
Click on the link and you will be taken to a registration page.
Register as a new candidate and note down the login details.
Now go to the login page and enter the required login credentials.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Fill all the required details.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of application form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)