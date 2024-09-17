CTET December 2024: CBSE CTET Registration Begins On Official Website

The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CTET) is going on. The link for registration will remain active till October 16, 2024. Those who want to apply for the CTET 2024 examination can visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in to get the link.

It is pertinent to note that the CTET 2024 examination is scheduled to be held on December 1, 2024. The first shift of the examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted in two shifts.