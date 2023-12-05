UGC NET Admit Card December 2023 Out: Download Hall Ticket at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download.
UGC NET Admit Card December 2023 Released: The National Testing Agency released the UGC NET 2023 admit card on 4 December 2023 at ugcnet.ntaonline.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the UGC NET Exam this year will be able to download and check their hall tickets from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like application number and date of birth.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) exam will be held on different dates in December. As of now the admit hall ticket has been issued for exams that will be conducted on 6, 7, and 8 December 2023. The UGC NET exam will be held for two papers (paper I and paper II) through an online CBT (computer based test) mode. All those candidates who will successfully qualify for the UGC NET Exam will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Assistant Professorship depending upon their performance in both the papers.
Candidates must follow below steps to download and check the UGC NET 2023 admit card.
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link that reads as "Download Admit Card Scheduled for 6th, 7th, 8th December for UGC NET DEC 2023.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like application number and date of birth.
Now enter the security pin and hit the submit option.
The admit card will show up on the screen.
Check all the important details on hall ticket.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
