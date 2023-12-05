UGC NET Admit Card December 2023 Out: Download Hall Ticket at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Admit Card December 2023 Released: The National Testing Agency released the UGC NET 2023 admit card on 4 December 2023 at ugcnet.ntaonline.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the UGC NET Exam this year will be able to download and check their hall tickets from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like application number and date of birth.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) exam will be held on different dates in December. As of now the admit hall ticket has been issued for exams that will be conducted on 6, 7, and 8 December 2023. The UGC NET exam will be held for two papers (paper I and paper II) through an online CBT (computer based test) mode. All those candidates who will successfully qualify for the UGC NET Exam will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Assistant Professorship depending upon their performance in both the papers.