CTET 2021: Form Correction Window Expected to Open on 22 October

CTET 2021 Correction Window for Application form expected to open on 22 October 2021.
Registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2021, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, is currently underway.
The last date to fill up the CTET 2021 application form is 19 October 2021 and the last date to pay the application fee is 20 October 2021 by 03:30 pm.
Upon the conclusion of the application process, the CTET 2021 application form correction window will open from 22 October 2021 to 28 October 2021.
During this correction window, candidates can make changes to their application forms, if needed, by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the correction window can be utilised only for editing of certain details. These details include the candidate’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, category, gender, nationality, disability status, paper choice, subject for Paper-II, examination center choice, language opted, address and educational details.
Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in
On the homepage, navigate to the link that says CTET 2021 application form correction link
Enter your official credentials such as application number and password and log in.
Edit the required details and submit all changes.
Candidates must remember that the corrections can be done only once within the stipulated time of the CTET 2021 Correction window.
No candidate is permitted to make any other changes than the catagories mentioned above for their CTET 2021 Application form. Upon the completion of all the application form related formalities, the CTET 2021 admit card will be released.
In the interim period, candidates can check the CTET 2021 syllabus from the information bulletin on the CTET website for more details.
The CTET 2021 question paper consists of two parts namely Paper-I and Paper-II. The first paper is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper-II applies to people who intent to teach classes 6 to 8.
Going by the CTET 2021 exam pattern, both papers shall be conducted in the MCQ format with a total of 150 MCQs and a maximum of 150 marks for each paper. Each question carries one mark and there is no negative marking in either of the papers.
The CTET 2021 question paper shall also be conducted in both Hindi and English.
Candidates are advised that they should focus on their preparation and attempt to solve the CTET mock test for best results.
Once the exam is held, CBSE shall release the provisional CTET 2021 answer key. The Board will also allow the candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys. However, candidates are liable to pay a non-refundable fee for the same.
