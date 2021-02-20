CTET Answer Key Released; Last Date to Raise Objection Is 21 Feb

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 answer key has been released on Friday, 19 February. Candidates who appeared for the same can check the answer sheet at its official website: https://ctet.nic.in/. Scanned images of OMR sheets of the candidates has also been uploaded on the website.

The last date of downloading the answer key and challenge it is 21 February 2021. Candidates can challenge the answer key at the official website till 5 pm on 21 February. They will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question in order to challenge it.

The official notification reads, “There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website www.ctet.nic.in from 19.02.2021 to 21.02.2021 (till 05.00 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable.”