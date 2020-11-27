CSEET January Exam Dates Announced; Check Schedule, Admit Card 

The deadline for registration for the Executive Entrance Test is 15 Dec and candidates can apply on the ices.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (CSI) on Thursday, 26 November, released the dates for the Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January session. The exam will be held on 9 January.

The deadline for registration for the Executive Entrance Test is 15 December and eligible candidates can apply on the ices.edu.

According to the new paper pattern, the computer-based multiple choice question portion of the online CSEET test will remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET.

The viva voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly, paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills, as per ICSI.