COVID-19: IIT Delhi Hosts Testing Booth, Offers Tests for Rs 1,200

The COVID booth has been set up near IIT Metro Station Gate No 03, which is adjacent to the IIT Delhi's Gate No 1.

JITM Skills Pvt Ltd, an ICMR approved and NABL accredited laboratory, has set up a COVID-19 testing facility in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) on the university campus. The JITM Skills Pvt Ltd is offering a RT-PCR based COVID-19 test for Rs 1,200. At present, the RT-PCR test at private labs is priced at Rs 2,400.

The laboratory is conducting the tests through RT-PCR kit COROSURE developed with IIT Delhi. The COROSURE testing kit has been manufactured using the diagnostic assay developed by premier technology institute IIT Delhi.