3.82 L New COVID Cases, 3,780 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.06 Cr

India on Wednesday, 5 May, reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148. The death toll increased by 3,780 to 2,26,188.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,87,229 active cases across the country, while 1,69,51,731 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,38,439 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
As many as 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 4 May, of which 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The Home Ministry on Wednesday asked states and Union territories to conduct a detailed review of hospitals and nursing homes to prevent fire incidents, at a time when they are running at full capacity due to the COVID surge.
Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown from 7 May to 16 May to check spread of COVID-19.
Published: 05 May 2021,10:06 AM IST