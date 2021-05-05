3.82 L New COVID Cases, 3,780 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.06 Cr

India on Wednesday, 5 May, reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148. The death toll increased by 3,780 to 2,26,188.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,87,229 active cases across the country, while 1,69,51,731 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,38,439 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.