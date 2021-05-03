Amid COVID Surge, DU Postpones Final-Year Exams

Delhi University on Sunday, 2 May, announced the decision to postpone final-year examinations, said university officials as citied by PTI.
The decision has been taken in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
Exams for final year students were scheduled to commence in May, which will now begin from 1 June 2021. Exams will be conducted in online mode, open book format.
"We held a meeting on Saturday, 1 May, with all heads of the departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams be postponed to 1 June," said D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU.
As per a new notice released on 3 May, the already released date sheets of the same exams stands withdrawn. New time table will be released soon.
It reads, "Accordingly, all the date sheets released for commencement of examinations from 15 May 2021 hereby stands withdrawn. The new date sheets shall be released in due course of time and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi."
Decision on exams for intermediate semesters will be taken later, added Rawat as reported by PTI.
Delhi on Sunday, 2 May, reported a total of 20,394 new COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was the second consecutive day when Delhi reported more than 400 deaths.
(With inputs from PTI)
