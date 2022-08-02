CUET PG 2022 Dates Announced, To Be Held From 1-7 & 9-11 September

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CUET PG 2022 Dates Announced, To Be Held From 1-7 & 9-11 September

The dates of the advance city intimation and the release of the admit card are yet to be announced.
CUET PG 2022 dates announced.

The Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) -2022 will be held from 1-7 and 9-11 September, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, 2 August.

"The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

