CUET UG Phase 2 Exam 2022 on 4 August: Admit Card Release Date and Other Details

The CUET Phase 2 Exam starts on 4 August 2022 and the admit card will be released soon.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Phase 2 exam of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) 2022 will start on Thursday, 4 August 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the hall tickets to be released should know that the CUET-UG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Exam will be out on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, anytime soon. Whenever released, candidates can use their login credentials like application number and password to download their admit cards.
The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam admit card is important for students who want to appear in the examination. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. The CUET Phase 2 Admit Card for 2022 will have all the important details mentioned including candidate name, date of birth, roll number, examination centre name, examination date, etc.
As per some reports, the CUET-UG Phase 2 admit card was supposed to be released on 31 July 2022 but looks like the rumors did not turn out to be true. The exact release date is not known but candidates can expect it to be available soon on the official website.
Candidates can check their CUET UG 2022 Exam Admit Cards by following the steps below:
Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the home page, go to the latest notifications and search for the link that reads 'Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Phase 2.'
Cick on the direct link and and you will be taken to the candidate login page.
Enter the login details like your application number and password.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Check the details carefully to avoid any mistake.
Download, save, and print the hall ticket for future reference.