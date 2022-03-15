COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration Process Begins, Know How To Apply

COMEDK UGET 2022 online application starts.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially commenced the registration process for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022.
Candidates who are interested to join the BE/BTech courses in Karnataka can apply for the UGET 2022 online on the official website at comedk.org.
Interested candidates should note that the last date to register online for the UGET 2022 exam is 2 May 2022. No application forms will be accepted after the deadline.
Candidates should remember that the COMEDK’s UGET 2022 will take place on 19 June 2022.
The ones who will apply for the UGET 2022 will receive their admit cards on 6 June 2022. The scorecards for the examination are scheduled to be released on 6 July 2022.
The eligibility criteria are also mentioned on the official website so the interested candidates can take a look at them before applying.
Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.
Click on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org
Click on the tab that states 'Click here to Register/Login for Engineering Application'
A new window will appear on your screen
Click on the Register/Login option
All the new candidates have to register by clicking on New Candidate Registration
Enter the registration details and fill in the application form
Upload scanned copies of all the required documents such as photographs and signatures
Pay the application fee
Click on submit after verifying all the details
Download the application form for future reference
Keep checking the official website comedk.org. for more updates on the UGET 2022 examination.
