COMEDK 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for Architecture Released Today

COMEDK counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for Architecture Released on 1 December 2021.
(Photo: The Quint)
The counselling for Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) 2021 is currently being held for admissions to Architecture and other courses.
Candidates must note that the COMEDK 2021 round 1 seat allotment result has been released on 1 December 2021 for Architecture at 11:00 am.
Hence, all those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective results by visiting the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.
Candidates must note that along with the COMEDK 2021 round 1 seat allotment result for architecture, the cut-off marks have also been released.
In addition, all candidates must bear in mind that the COMEDK counselling 2021 registration for choice filling commenced on 21 November 2021. Post this, a mock seat allotment was also conducted to give candidates an idea of how the seats will be allotted.
Candidates must remember that they would need their official login credentials such as their application number and password to check the COMEDK round 1 seat allotment list.
Thus, please read below for a simple step-by-step process to check and download your COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result.
Visit the official website of Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka at comedk.org.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'Round 1 Seat Allotment result for Architecture' available on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials such as application number and password to login.
Your COMEDK counselling round 1 seat allotment result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
All candidates must note that once they have checked their round 1 counselling results, they are required to proceed to choice filling and payment of fees.
The window for the same would be open from 11:00 am on 1 December 2021 till 09:00 pm on 3 December 2021.
Once candidates have fulfilled all formalities, they must report to their respected colleges.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)