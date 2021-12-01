COMEDK 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for Architecture Released Today

The counselling for Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) 2021 is currently being held for admissions to Architecture and other courses.

Candidates must note that the COMEDK 2021 round 1 seat allotment result has been released on 1 December 2021 for Architecture at 11:00 am.

Hence, all those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective results by visiting the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.