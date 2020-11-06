Colleges, Universities in Punjab to Reopen from 16 November

Last month, the government also reopened schools and coaching institutions from 15 October in a graded manner.

The Punjab government on Thursday, 5 November, announced that it will be re-opening universities and colleges in area outside the COVID-19 containment zones from 16 November.

Final year students of universities and colleges under the medical education and research department can go to their respective institutions from 9 November. Education institutes in the state have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak since 24 March.

“All higher education, medical education and research and technical education institutions, including all universities and colleges, in areas outside containment zones in the state would be allowed to re-open from 16 November,” said an official from the state government.