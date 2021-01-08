Why Crash Courses in Coding May Not Be Code to Success for Kids

Children are like startups and parents, their angel investors. As responsible angel investors, parents try their best to help their fledgling child-startup grow into a mature, self-sustaining company.

But like any angel investor, they live in a world of uncertainty. Who knows what the world needs 15-20 years from now? As an educator, I want to touch upon what’s really needed for children of the 21st century and also help you understand this much talked about space of ‘coding for kids’ so that you know what evidence of learning to look for and are able to measure for yourself, whether your child is actually making progress or just wasting time engaging in pseudo-learning.