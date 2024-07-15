CLAT 2025 Registration Begins Today: Steps to Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

advertisement
CLAT 2025 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has started the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 from today, 15 July 2024 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, by following below mentioned steps.
The last date to apply for CLAT 2025 UG and PG courses is 15 October 2024. The examination will be conducted on 1 December 2024 from 2 to 4 pm. For PwD candidates, the CLAT 2024 examination will be held from 2 to 4:40 pm on 1 December.
The CLAT 2025 is an entrance exam for candidates who wish to seek admission to the five-year integrated LLB and LLM programs at different participating national law universities across the country.
To be eligible for the CLAT UG, candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent with at least 45 percent marks. SC, ST, and PwD candidates are eligible with 40 percent marks. Candidates appearing for Class 12 exams in March/April 2025 are also eligible to apply. To be eligible for CLAT PG 2025, the applicants must have complete an LLB degree or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks.
The CLAT 2025 application fee is Rs 4,000 for candidates other than SC, ST, PwD, and BPL. For candidates belonging to these reserved categories, the CLAT application fee is Rs 3,500.
To apply for CLAT 2025, candidates must follow below steps.
Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, open the registration link for CLAT UG or PG 2024, as applicable.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Fill out the registration form carefully.
Your login details will be generated.
Now go to the login page.
Use the personal login credentials created above.
Complete the details in the application form.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Check all the details carefully.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Registration Start Date: 15 July 2024
Last Date of Registration: 15 October 2024
CLAT 2025 Exam Date: 1 December 2024 from 2 to 4 pm (tentative)
For more information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official CLAT website or contact the Consortium of National Law Universities.
