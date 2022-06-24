CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Available on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, How To Check

CLAT 2022 Answer Key Out, Check Official Website
(Photo: iStock)
CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) answer key 2022 is now available on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (consortiumofnlus.ac.in). CLAT 2022 was held on 19 June at 131 examination centres across 25 states. The CLAT exam is conducted for students who wish to get admission into different undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by various law universities in the country.
Besides CLAT answer key 2022, students can visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities to download their UG (undergraduate) and PG (postgraduate) question papers for the CLAT exam 2022.
Through the CLAT exam, candidates will become eligible for a five-year integrated LLB and LLM course offered by different law universities. Almost 22 NLUs (National Law Universities) consider CLAT exam scores for admissions to different UG and PG law courses, including BA LLB, BSc LLB, LLM, and so on.
The CLAT 2022 final answer key is important for students to calculate and know their CLAT exam 2022 scores. Here are the steps to download your CLAT 2022 final answer key:
Go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (consortiumofnlus.ac.in).
On the homepage, go to the notifications section and search latest notifications. There will be two separate notifications for CLAT 2022 final answer key - UG' and 'CLAT 2022 final answer key - PG' (direct links).
Click on the CLAT 2022 final answer key UG/PG, and the answer key will be displayed on your screen.
Check the CLAT 2022 answer key and calculate your scores.
You should save the CLAT answer key 2022 for future references.
As per sources, the CLAT 2022 exam result is expected to be released in the last week of June or latest before 30th June. However, this is just a tentative date and no official notification regarding the CLAT 2022 exam result has been released so far. The CLAT 2022 result will be available on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
