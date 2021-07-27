CLAT 2021 Answer Key to Release Today, Result Tomorrow

CLAT 2021 result can be checked on consortiumofnlus.ac.in
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is all set to release the final answer key of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on Tuesday, 27 July. Result/merit list for the same will be announced on Wednesday, 28 July.
CLAT 2021 for UG and PG programmes was conducted on 23 July 2021.
Students who appeared for the same can check their result on CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Visit CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Click on CLAT 2021 result/merit list link
Login using your registered credentials
Your result will appear on the screen
Counselling registration process will commence from 29 July and will go on till 12 noon on 30 July 2021. Students, in order to block their seats, will have to pay Rs 50,000.
According to the official calendar, "If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the First to Fourth Allocation Lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before 18 August 2021. After the said date, Rs 10,000 will be deducted from the counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at a disadvantage."
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined